Veterans honored during annual ‘Stand Down’ in Oakhurst

Vietnam-era naval veteran Don Lewis, left, picks up donated items such as military boots and a backpack from volunteers Cynthia Jakobsen and Jose Delgado during the Caring Veterans of America’s annual Stand Down at Sierra Pines Church in Oakhurst Saturday, May 20. “I love doing this,” Jakobsen said. “Veterans deserve all the help they can get, and I’m happy to do what I can.” Mark Evan Smith Sierra Star