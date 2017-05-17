The Madera County Public Works Department will host a free one-day hazardous waste collection event at Yosemite High School from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
May 17, 2017

Free hazardous waste disposal June 17

Mountain Area residents will soon be able to discard hazardous waste laying around their home, entirely for free.

From 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, the Madera County Public Works Department will host the free one-day event at Yosemite High School.

Quantities are limited to 15 gallons for liquids, and 125 pounds of solids per trip.

Not accepted are medical waste, radioactive material, and large compressed gas cylinders.

Items that can be dropped off for disposal include:

Garage

Motor oil

Oil filters

Antifreeze brake fluid

Flourescent lamps and tubes

Items containing mercury

Garden

Insect spray

Weed killers

Pool chemicals

Pesticides

House

Ammonia-based cleaners

Drain cleaners

Deoderizers

Aerosol cans

Oven cleaners

Spot removers

Workshop

Wood preservatives

Solvents

Art supplies, such as paint, paint cans, and paint remover

Photographic cemicals

Electronics

Televisions

Computers

VCRs and accessories

Needles and sharp items

Household needles

Lancets and syringes

Details: (559) 675-7811.

