Free hazardous waste disposal June 17

Mountain Area residents will soon be able to discard hazardous waste laying around their home, entirely for free.
From 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, the Madera County Public Works Department will host the free one-day event at Yosemite High School.
Quantities are limited to 15 gallons for liquids, and 125 pounds of solids per trip.
Not accepted are medical waste, radioactive material, and large compressed gas cylinders.
Items that can be dropped off for disposal include:
Garage
☆ Motor oil
☆ Oil filters
☆ Antifreeze brake fluid
☆ Flourescent lamps and tubes
☆ Items containing mercury
Garden
☆ Insect spray
☆ Weed killers
☆ Pool chemicals
☆ Pesticides
House
☆ Ammonia-based cleaners
☆ Drain cleaners
☆ Deoderizers
☆ Aerosol cans
☆ Oven cleaners
☆ Spot removers
Workshop
☆ Wood preservatives
☆ Solvents
☆ Art supplies, such as paint, paint cans, and paint remover
☆ Photographic cemicals
Electronics
☆ Televisions
☆ Computers
☆ VCRs and accessories
Needles and sharp items
☆ Household needles
☆ Lancets and syringes
Details: (559) 675-7811.
