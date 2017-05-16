New at the Oakhurst Branch Library this May

New to the Oakhurst Library shelves this month are:
☆ All They Will Call You by Tim Z. Hernandez (Adult Nonfiction). The harrowing account of “the worst airplane disaster in California’s history” which claimed the lives of 32 passengers, including 28 Mexican citizens who were being deported. When media reports omitted only the names of the Mexican citizens, famed songwriter Woody Guthrie set out to pen one of the greatest protest songs of the 20th century. Hernandez takes a look at how this tragic event and the song that came from it affected the views on immigrants in the United States.
☆ The Mistletoe Murder by P.D. James (Mystery). P.D. James is often described as the queen of crime, and this collection of mystery stories shows exactly why. Daring rescues, dark family secrets and elusive cases await all who read this fantastic collection of one of mystery’s bestselling authors.
☆ It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Fiction - Romance). Sometimes, the one you love is the one that hurts you the most. This is the story of Lily, who hasn’t always had it easy. She’s escaped the small Main town she grew up in and graduated college. She’s started her own business and moved to a new city all on her own, but when a handsome neurosurgeon begins vying for her love, she thinks she’ll have it all - until her first love and only link to her past life in Maine shows up and threatens her new future, what and who will she choose?
☆ All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Fiction). The lives of a blind French girl and a gadget-obsessed German boy are intertwined before and during World War II.
☆ The Secret Diary of Lydia Bennet by Natasha Farrant (Young Adult Fiction). Lydia is the youngest of the five Bennet sisters. She’s stubborn, untamed and can’t seem to keep her mouth shut. Dive into her world and see what she’s truly thinking in this modern and new point of view from one of literature’s most beloved classics.
Newest DVD titles
☆ Passengers (Science Fiction). On a routine journey through space to a new home planet, two passengers, sleeping in suspended animation, are awakened 90 years too early when their ship malfunctions. As Jim and Aurora face living the rest of their lives on board, with every luxury they could ever ask for, they begin to fall for each other, unable to deny their intense attraction until they discover the ship is in grave danger. With the lives of 5,000 sleeping passengers at stake, only Jim and Aurora can save them all.
☆ Sully (Fiction). On Jan. 15, 2009, Captain Chelsey “Sully” Sullenberger and his copilot begin a routine flight that turns terrifying. Sully manages to pull off the impossible and lands his failing plane on the frigid waters of the Hudson river, saving all 155 lives on board. While he is heralded as a hero, the investigation that follows threatens to ruin his reputation and career.
☆ Alan & Naomi (Children’s Fiction). When Alan first meets Naomi, a young French girl whose father was killed by Nazis, her only response is to scream. Nothing he does seems to make a difference, until his friendly perseverance eventually pays off and the witty and adventurous Naomi emerges. This Focus on the Family feature film will warm the hearts of young and old alike.
Children’s titles
☆ The Wonderful Things You Will Be by Emily Winfield-Martin (Picture Book). A rhyming, whimsical celebration of future possibilities and growing up with kindness, cleverness, and boldness.
☆ Frank Einstein and the Antimatter Motor, by Jon Scieszka (Fiction – Featured for Summer Reading). Frank Eistein is a kid genius and together with his robot Klink, they set out to create an anti-matter motor to win the Midville Science Prize.
☆ Women in Earth and Space Exploration, by Tammy Gagne (Nonfiction - Featured for Summer Reading). Women have achieved incredible things in science, technology, engineering, and math. Learn about the important innovators from history and discover how women are contributing to STEM fields today.
The Oakhurst Branch Library, located at 49044 Civic Circle Drive, is open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Thursday, and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Oakhurst Library
Comments