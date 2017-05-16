Saving energy this summer

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) encourages its customers to emphasize savings this summer through conservative practices.
Checking the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors remains sound advice, and could save your life, but it’s also the time of year to save energy.
What do we mean? Here are 10 sunny suggestions for summertime savings:
☆ Check the timers on your automatic lighting inside and outside of your home as longer days mean you’ll need less lighting. In the summer season, Californians will have sunlight for more than 13 hours.
☆ Check the timer on your outdoor sprinklers to make sure you’re applying the right amount of water at the right times.
☆ Get your pool and hot tub ready for summer and make sure that pumps and vacuums are working properly. Get $100 for replacing an old pool pump with a more energy-efficient version. Visit pge.com/pools.
☆ Take a few minutes to complete a free, online Home Energy Checkup to see what savings are possible.
☆ If you have an electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid, check out PG&E’s EV rate plans to make sure you’re “fueling up” in the most economical way possible. Visit pge.com/ev.
☆ If you’re in the market for a new appliance, remember to look for the ENERGY STAR® label. These products use about half as much energy as other devices and can help our customers save big on energy costs.
☆ Visit PG&E Marketplace to explore our one-stop shop for all energy-saving appliances and consumer electronics.
☆ Check if your new purchase qualifies for a rebate with the retailer or PG&E.
☆ For certain income-qualified customers, the California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) and the Energy Savings Assistance Program help save money and energy.
☆ Sign up for PG&E’s Bill Forecast Alerts to help you budget for your energy costs. It takes less than five minutes.
