Community News - May 18 edition

Early deadlines
Because of the Memorial Day holiday on May 29, deadlines for the June 1 Sierra Star are as follows: classifieds by 4 p.m., May 26; legals by 5 p.m., May 25, and retail displays by 4 p.m., May 25.
Motorcycle blessing and run
Bikers for Christ’s Annual Bike Blessing and Run will be held Saturday, June 3, at Mountain Christian Center, located at 40299 Highway 49 in Oakhurst.
The Bike Blessing will begin at 10 a.m. with a free pancake breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. The blessing is followed by a Benefit Run at 10:30 a.m., ending at Bass Lake. There is a $20 registration/donation for the run that includes lunch.
After the event, a gathering will be held at Bass Lake with raffle prizes, silent auction, and music. Lunch may be purchased for $10. All proceeds go to Helping Hands Pregnancy & Parenting Center in Oakhurst.
Details: Mark at (559) 641-2277.
Bass Lake cleanup
The public is welcome to join in the Bass Lake Annual Spring Clean, starting at 9 a.m. May 20 at Recreation Point. Members of the community will help clean up roads, trails, and lakeshores of Bass Lake. A free lunch, drinks, gloves, and garbage bags will be provided.
Details: Barbara Fruehe, (559) 760-1371, Thomas Sarkisian, (559) 642-3212.
Bake sales
Beginning June 3, the EMC SPCA will hold fundraising bake sales at True Value in Oakhurst. If you would like to help by baking (cookies and brownies are best), the planned dates are June 3, 17, July 1, 15, 29, and August 12, 26.
Baked goods can be dropped off at The Cat’s Meow (near Grocery Outlet) on Friday by 3 p.m., the day before the sale, or the day of the sale. Place 2-3 in small zip-lock bags, which will be sold for $1 per bag to benefit the EMC SPCA.
Details: Linda Chappell, (559) 658-8919.
Fundraiser for the animals
Wine Tails will hold a fundraising event, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., June 24, at 40409 Highway 41 in Oakhurst. There will be pet adoptions, photos with your pets, microchipping, discounted spay and neuter certificates, wine tasting, food for sale, a silent auction and raffle. Music provided by the Laurie B. Ballard Trio.
Proceeds benefit the Eastern Madera County SPCA and Friends of the Madera Animal Shelter.
Details: (559) 641-6400.
Altar screening
Mountain Area filmmaker Matt Sconce’s newest thriller, Altar, will begin a two-week run at the Met Cinema in Oakhurst starting June 2. Sconce also announced Altar is available to stream on Hulu.
Parkway clean up
The Oakhurst River Parkway will hold a parkway work day 8:30 a.m., May 20. Meet at the Oakhurst Library parking lot. Tools, water and gloves will be provided.
Details: Sandy Brinley, (559) 683-7027.
Stand Down and groundbreaking
Caring Veterans of America, Inc., will hold the Armed Forces Day 2017 Stand Down, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., May 20, at Sierra Pines Church. Free gear, hot food, drinks and haircuts will be available, with assistance with VA registration, healthcare and claims, and legal issues. Live music by Crossroads.
Also, on June 3, CVA will have a groundbreaking event at the Historic Coarsegold Village. Thanks to community donations, ground will be broken on a veteran’s memorial at the corner of Highway 41 and Road 415. All are welcome to attend, with free food and music provided as well.
Memorial Day events
Marine Corps League Griswold Detachment No. 1121 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8741 will hold the following Memorial Day ceremonies to honor veterans.
☆ 9 a.m. - Indian Cemetery at Wassama Round House in Ahwahnee
☆ 10 a.m. - Oakhill Cemetery in Oakhurst
☆ 11 a.m. - Picayune Cemetery above the casino in Coarsegold
☆ 1 p.m. - North Fork Cemetery
Peddlers Fair
The 33rd annual Peddlers Fair will be held over the Memorial Day weekend, May 26-29, in the Coarsegold Historic Village, which will be filled with vendors from throughout the Western U.S. offering antiques and collectibles. There will also be food and craft booths.
Hours are noon to dusk May 26, dawn to dusk May 27-28, and dawn to 3 p.m., May 29. Free admission.
Details: (559) 683-3900, or coarsegoldhistoricvillage.com.
