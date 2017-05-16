Glacier Point Road temporarily closed in Yosemite

Due to storms over the last few days, Glacier Point Road in Yosemite National Park was closed Tuesday, and will be reassessed for possible reopening on Wednesday.
The road was reopened May 11 after it was closed during the snowy winter season. But the return of stormy weather forced the road to be closed yet again.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, dial 209-372-0200 then press 1, and press 1 again.
Updated road conditions can also be seen online by clicking here.
Staff report
Comments