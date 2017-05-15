Downed power lines start brief blaze in Yosemite Lakes Park

Two vegetation fires reportedly began shortly after 4 p.m. in the Yosemite Lakes Park and North Fork areas, prompting immediate response by emergency crews. The North Fork fire, on Road 225 near Dana Lane, later turned out to be a burn pile, according to scanner reports.
The YLP fire, near the intersection of Road 400 and Lilley Mountain Drive, was sparked around 4 p.m. by downed power lines. It had begun to spread to around an acre by 4:15 p.m.
The fire was reportedly contained around 4:35 p.m. after quick response by firefighters and crews from Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
PG&E reported 224 customers were affected by the downed power lines. The estimated time for power to be restored was 7 p.m. Monday.
Staff report
Comments