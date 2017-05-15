Children and seniors the focus of burn injuries workshop at Oakhurst Library May 27

According to Burn Prevention Educator Debbie Karaman, at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, children and seniors are the most vulnerable to burn injury, but small changes can be made to reduce their burn risk.
Mountain Area seniors and parents of young children are encouraged to attend two workshops - “Careful, That’s Hot” and “Burn Prevention for Seniors,” that will focus on burn prevention and burn first aid 10:30 a.m. - noon, Saturday, May 27, at the Oakhurst Branch Library.
“During my presentation, I use many examples verbally and with photos of patients at our burn center who describe how their burns happened and then we discuss what can be done to prevent them,” Karaman said.
Karaman will discuss the difference between first, second and third degree burns, the most common burns incurred by small children, burn prevention, accidents and negligence, proper first aid, the physical and emotional scars resulting from burn injuries and smoking, cooking and scalding burns incurred by seniors.
Although Karaman recently moved to the Mountain Area, she continues to maintain a residence in Southern California where she is employed full-time at the Grossman Burn Center.
“Burns are primarily preventable injuries and the Grossman Burn Center aims to prevent as many as possible, especially in groups vulnerable to burn injury,” Karaman explained.
Karaman, who owns four Dachshund mix dogs, said she also refers briefly to pet burn safety in her programs.
“The safety of my dogs is as important to me as preventing burns in the human members of my family,” Karaman said.
She has a Master’s Degree in Public Health from UCLA and has been a hospital-based community health educator for almost 30 years. She has worked for the Grossman Burn Center, the Children’s Burn Foundation and the Grossman Burn Foundation for eight years.
The free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library (FOBL) and will be held library’s Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Drive.
Details: Oakhurst Library, (559) 683-4838, www.oakhurstfobl.com.
