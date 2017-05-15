Children and seniors the focus of burn injuries workshop at Oakhurst Library May 27

Burn Prevention Educator Debbie Karaman, (with book) at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, uses storybooks to help teach parents and their young children about burn prevention. Karaman will present a free workshop on burn prevention for seniors and families with small children, 10:30 a.m. - noon, Saturday, May 27, at the Oakhurst Library. Tanya Sorkin Children’s Burn Foundation