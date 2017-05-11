Northbound lanes of Highway 41 closed after vehicle fire spreads into brush near Road 200

Flames from a car that caught fire around 12:45 p.m., about a half mile north of Road 200 on Highway 41, quickly spread into surrounding brush and forced a closure of the highway’s northbound lanes as crews worked to stop the blaze.
California Highway Patrol reports indicated an elderly couple escaped from the vehicle after it caught fire. Cal Fire spokeswoman Jaime Williams said the latest reports had the fire at about a tenth of an acre.
Additional units were being requested to battle the flames.
The northbound lanes of the highway were blocked at 1:30 p.m., and crews were using one of the southbound lanes to keep traffic flowing in each direction.
This story will be updated.
Comments