Fees to hike Half Dome will increase this summer

The mandatory fees to ascend one of the most iconic and popular outdoor sites in the world will soon undergo a slight increase, officials with Yosemite National Park announced Thursday.
Permit fees will rise to a $10 application fee and a $10 permit fee, and will take effect when weather and snow conditions allow the Half Dome cables to be installed at the end of May or early June.
The increases are necessary to meet increased contractor costs, officials said in a release. Currently, the application fee is $4.50 online and $6.50 by phone. Permit fees are currently $8.
The cables at Half Dome are currently down, but are scheduled to be installed at the end of May. Due to heavy snow pack and weather conditions, cable installation may be delayed. The new Half Dome permit fees of a $10 application fee and a $10 permit fee will be charged beginning with the 2017 daily lotteries that will open once the cables are installed for the 2017 summer season. If cable installation is delayed, permit fees will be refunded to those who purchased permits through the preseason lottery.
Day use permits are required to ascend the Half Dome cables 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. These permits are only available online through the daily lottery operated by www.recreation.gov. To apply for a daily lottery permit, applications are accepted from 12:01 a.m. to 1 p.m. two days in advance of the intended hiking date.
Day use permits cannot be obtained in person through any office in Yosemite National Park. Permit applicants must use their legal name when applying for a permit and a matching government-issued ID is required at the permit check point.
Overnight use permits are available through the Yosemite National Park Wilderness Center. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/wildpermits.htm.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, call 209-372-0200, then press 1 and press 1 again.
NPS
