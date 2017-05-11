Local

Pothole work reduces Highway 41 to one-lane controls in Oakhurst

Grinding and repaving operations are underway on a portion of Highway 41 in Oakhurst, with work expected to complete by 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Caltrans spokesman Cory Burkarth said the construction is being done to eliminate some potholes along the highway’s northbound side. He said paving started at 8:30 a.m., and will finish once the “hot mix” of asphalt and other materials cools down.

The northbound side of Highway 41, from near the intersection of Highway 49 to the Chevron gas station, will be under one-lane controls until work is completed.

Staff report

