Middle East topic at Tea Party meeting

Colonel John Somerville will speak at the next Tea Party Action Meeting, 6:30 p.m., May 16, at the Yosemite Gateway Restaurant.
The topic will be “The Muddled East.” Somerville will clarify recent events in the Middle East, Israel’s central role, who is funding worldwide terrorism, and would a two-state solution solve anything.
Somerville retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 30 years, after serving in Vietnam, Somalia, Okinawa, Honduras, Turkey, Egypt, Korea and Washington, D.C. He first traveled throughout the Middle East in the early 1970s, and he has made more than 70 trips there in the ensuing years. His interest in Israel and archeology has allowed him to teach and guide tours throughout Israel for many years. He is president of Zion’s Watchmen and an advocate for a strong Israel/U.S. relationship.
Details: (559) 642-4921, or matp@sti.net.
