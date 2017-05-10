Yosemite’s Glacier Point Road to reopen Thursday

Glacier Point Road, in Yosemite National Park, will reopen to all vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 11, park officials announced Wednesday morning.
There will be limited visitor services available at Glacier Point. The Glacier Point Store will be open at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12. There is no projected opening date for the Bridalveil Creek Campground.
Due to a historically-high snow pack, visitors planning to hike on any trails along the Glacier Point Road should be prepared for winter hiking conditions. Most trails remain covered in snow. In these conditions, it is very easy to lose one’s way and hike off trail.
The Four Mile Trail is open from Yosemite Valley to Union Point. The trail remains closed from Glacier Point down to Union Point due to unstable ice sheets.
Visitors are encouraged to slow down and drive with caution along all park roads, as bears and other wildlife may be present on or near the roadway. Drivers should be aware of potential hazards in the road, including wet and icy conditions or debris in the roadway.
Spring is a busy time to visit Yosemite National Park. Visitors are encouraged to plan their trips in advance and arrive to the park before 9 a.m. or after 4 p.m.. Parking areas throughout the park are expected to fill early in the day. Visitor parking will be available at the Yosemite Falls Day Parking Area and at Half Dome Village. Visitors are encouraged to park and utilize the free park shuttle to get to the Yosemite Valley Village and Visitor Center. Visitors coming to Yosemite from Friday through Sunday will see heavy visitation. Visitors should be prepared to wait in long lines at the park entrance stations. Parking throughout the park is limited.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again.
