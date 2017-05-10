Tea Party meeting

The Mountain Area Tea Party will host Colonel John Somerville during its next meeting, at 6:30 p.m. May 16 inside Yosemite Gateway Restaurant. Somerville will speak on “The Muddled East,” to discuss recent events in the region.
Somerville retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 30 years, serving in numerous countries from Vietnam to Korea. His final 10 years were in the intelligence field with an emphasis on the Middle East.
Somerville earned a doctorate from Ohio State University, and his interest in Israel and archeology allowed him to teach and host tours in the country for many years. He and his wife Mary live on a ranch in North Fork.
Details: (559) 642-4291, matp@sti.net.
Staff report
