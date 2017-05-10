Local

Horse clinic in YLP Saturday

A horse clinic, credentialed with the American Horse Show Association, will be hosted Saturday, May 13, at the Yosemite Lakes Park Equestrian Center from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m..

For a $10 attendance fee, benefiting the center, guests will learn from presenter Dave Rhodes about many divisions of horse showmanship, including:

Western Equitation

Western Pleasure

Ranch Horse Pleasure

Trail

Reining

Working Cow Horse

Cutting

Hunt Seat Equitation

Equitation Over Fences

Hunter Under Saddle

Hunter Hack

Working Hunter

Jumpers

Halter

Guests are asked not to bring their horses to the event. The Yosemite Lakes Park Equestrian Center can be found at 30250 Yosemite Springs Parkway in Coarsegold.

Details: Stacy Tuttle, (559) 658-5060.

Staff report

