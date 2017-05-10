Horse clinic in YLP Saturday

A horse clinic, credentialed with the American Horse Show Association, will be hosted Saturday, May 13, at the Yosemite Lakes Park Equestrian Center from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m..
For a $10 attendance fee, benefiting the center, guests will learn from presenter Dave Rhodes about many divisions of horse showmanship, including:
☆ Western Equitation
☆ Western Pleasure
☆ Ranch Horse Pleasure
☆ Trail
☆ Reining
☆ Working Cow Horse
☆ Cutting
☆ Hunt Seat Equitation
☆ Equitation Over Fences
☆ Hunter Under Saddle
☆ Hunter Hack
☆ Working Hunter
☆ Jumpers
☆ Halter
Guests are asked not to bring their horses to the event. The Yosemite Lakes Park Equestrian Center can be found at 30250 Yosemite Springs Parkway in Coarsegold.
Details: Stacy Tuttle, (559) 658-5060.
Staff report
Comments