Murder verdict expected soon

A jury began deliberations Tuesday on the fate of George Taylor-Windsor, accused of murdering a 23-year-old woman inside a truck north of Oakhurst last November.
During trial over the last two weeks, attorneys called witnesses to present evidence on whether Taylor-Windsor, 26 and a recent resident of California, was motivated by rage or protecting his own life when he stabbed Jessica Nelson to death.
Reid Kallenberg, the driver of the truck, was also severely wounded, leading to prosecutors also filing an attempted murder charge.
Prosecution contends Taylor-Windsor’s ex-wife failed to call him back the night of Nov. 15, he snapped and began attacking Kallenberg and Nelson with his own six-inch knife. Witnesses including Kallenberg and another passenger in the truck, Michael Ross, claim Taylor-Windsor appeared to lose control for no reason before he began his allegedly murderous rampage.
Taylor-Windsor’s defense instead argues their client was attacked by Kallenberg and Nelson, who were romantically involved, possibly as an act of robbery. Kallenberg testified both he and Nelson ingested methamphetamine - Nelson intravenously - the afternoon before that fateful November night.
Following prosecution’s calling of witnesses, defense rested May 3 after Taylor-Windsor took to the stand and admitted he stabbed both Nelson and Kallenberg, but only out of fear for his own life.
Jury instructions were worked out and delivered on Monday, alongside closing arguments from lead prosecutor John Baker and defense counsel Craig Collins.
While deliberations began Tuesday, a verdict wasn’t delivered by press time. Updated stories on Taylor-Windsor’s trial will be found on this website.
If convicted of both charges, Taylor-Windsor will face 37 years to life in prison. He is being held in Madera County Jail on $3.1 million bail.
