Krizan to present ‘Great Sierra Mines’ at Oakhurst library

With a camera by his side, Sierra Star columnist (Mountain Secrets), author and photographer Tony Krizan has been hiking and recording the “hidden locations snuggled within remote canyons and valleys” of the Sierra Nevadas for 34 years.
Some of these locations are Sierra gold and silver mines that he will present in photos during his free talk 10:30 a.m. - noon on Saturday, May 20.
Krizan, an Oakhurst resident for 27 years, will not only introduce attendees to the history of the early gold and silver mines, but they will also see the inside of these historic mine shafts as well as old mining machinery.
Mines will include the historic May Lundy Mines, the Bennettville Mines and the Sheepherders Silver Mines.
“I will also show and discuss remote trails and cross-country locations leading to mountain peaks over 13,000 feet,” Krizan said. “And, you’ll see what the Owens Valley looks like from that elevation.”
Some peaks in the presentation along the eastern border of Yosemite National Park are Ragged Peak, White Mountain and Mount Dana.
Krizan, who took up hiking as a hobby as a young man, has published three books on hiking in and around Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Eastern Madera County.
“We hope Tony’s adventures will encourage people to explore the boundaries of our wilderness and ignite a curiosity of the outdoors that will last a lifetime,” said Oakhurst Library Branch Manager Dale Rushing.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library (FOBL), and will be held in the Oakhurst Library’s Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Drive.
Details: Oakhurst Library, (559) 683-4838, www.oakhurstfobl.com.
FOBL
Comments