May 08, 2017 11:59 AM

Rangers continue search for missing veteran in Yosemite National Park

Rangers from Yosemite National Park continued to search Monday for Alexander Joseph Sevier, who was reported missing after he was last seen in Yosemite Valley on May 3.

Sevier, an active member of the U.S. Navy, arrived at the park alone on May 1, staying at Housekeeping Camp, officials said. Neighbors in that camp told rangers Sevier would be outside for day hikes during his time in the park.

Sevier is 24 years old, 5-foot-6-inches in height, and weighs 128 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and may have been wearing Aeropostale, Abercrombie, or Hollister brand clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (888) 653-0009, (209) 372-0608, or (209) 372-0252.

Search efforts include rangers around popular hiking trails such as the Mist Trail, alongside trained search dogs and a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol out of Fresno. About 30 people are involved in the search, officials said.

Staff report

