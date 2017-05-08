Man identified after fatal crash on Highway 41 near Road 200

A 51-year-old man killed in a crash on Highway 41 near Road 200 this week was identified Tuesday as Michael Lee Fleming of Madera.
The crash on Monday, around 8:10 a.m., forced a detour along Road 200 until the area was cleared nearly two hours later, CHP Sgt. Lloyd Pratt said.
Pratt confirmed that Fleming was killed in the crash, while a 74-year-old male complained of pain and was taken to a Fresno hospital for evaluation.
Pratt said Fleming was driving a white 1978 Oldsmobile station wagon northbound on Highway 41 near Road 200. For unknown reasons, Pratt said the vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder, hitting an asphalt curb.
“It appears as if the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to veer into traffic in the southbound lane,” Pratt said.
A white 2008 Nissan Altima, driven by the 74-year-old man, struck the Oldsmobile on its driver’s side, causing damage all the way to the vehicle’s passenger side. Fleming was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
Both lanes of traffic were reopened shortly after 10 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Pratt said. Speed, drugs, and alcohol were not immediately suspected as factors in the fatal wreck.
