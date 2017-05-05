Local

May 05, 2017 1:24 PM

Stamp Out Hunger May 13

For the 26th year, the National Association of Letter Carriers will have its Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive May 13, where residents are encouraged to leave non-perishable food items near their mailboxes for donation to local food banks.

The event is the single largest one-day food drive in the nation. According to a 2015 study from Feeding America, 49 million, or one in six Americans, are food deprived. Of that, 4.8 million seniors, and one in five children face food deprivation.

To participate, simply leave canned goods out for your mail carrier on May 13; or place them in a barrel in the Oakhurst post office labeled “Food Bank.”

All food collected in the Mountain Area will be donated to Manna House.

Details: (559) 658-6862.

Staff report

