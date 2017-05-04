Vehicle barrels into power pole, knocks out electricity for more than 1,000 in Coarsegold

A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Coarsegold early Thursday evening, knocking out power for nearly 1,100 people, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol and Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
The estimated time for power to be returned is 8:45 p.m.
The vehicle crashed some 25 feet off the roadway near Road 415 and Texas Mine Flat Road around 5:40 p.m., knocking down a power pole. The pole blocked both lanes of Road 415.
Electricity was affected for 1,053 customers in the Coarsegold and Deadwood areas, according to PG&E.
As of 6:15 p.m. Thursday, tow trucks were still being called to extricate the wrecked vehicle. Minor injuries were reported.
Staff report
