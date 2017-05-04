Wasuma, Oakhurst Elementary join for big ‘Spirit’ Night May 12

The Parent/Teacher Club of Oakhurst Elementary School and the Parent Teacher Association of Wasuma Elementary are joining forces for the first time to host a Spirit Night Festival, 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 12, on the OES campus.
All OES and Wasuma families and community members are encouraged to attend the evening of great food, games, entertainment and a silent auction. A disc jockey, petting zoo, train ride, bounce house, obstacle course, game booths and cake walk are just a few of the highlights of the event.
“This is the first time the two schools have partnered together to offer a fabulous festival, in hopes of bridging our communities and school spirit,” said Oakhurst Elementary School Principal Kathleen Murphy. “Come feast on barbequed pork sandwiches, pizza, nachos, popcorn, caramel apple boats, cotton candy and more.”
“The silent auction will have fabulous items donated by many community businesses, and a 50/50 raffle will be available to a lucky winner,” Wasuma Elementary School Principal Jason Mercier said.
Silent auction items include tickets to Disneyland, five-hour party boat rental from Miller’s Landing Resort, an American Girl doll, tickets to the USS Midway Museum, a one-month pass to Met Cinemas, a flower arrangement from the Enchanted Florist and Whatnots, Branches Books & Gifts gift card, and a number of gift certificates to area restaurants including the Wild Fig Kitchen in Coarsegold and Jackelopes at Tenaya Lodge in Fish Camp.
A special silent auction item is “Pasta and Pixy Dust” - a family dinner for six at Dicicco’s Italian Restaurant in Oakhurst with special guest Margaret Kerry, the live model who inspired Disney’s Tinkerbell character.
Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance at both OES and Wasuma Elementary schools up until the day of the event, or can be purchased during the evening of the festival. Tickets cost four for $1, or a $15 wristband can be purchased which allows children access to most of the activities throughout the night (all food purchases will require tickets).
All proceeds from the Spirit Night Festival will go towards supporting both school’s instructional programs and various student activities.
“All community members are welcome to join us for this historic, fun-filled evening,” Murphy said. “Join both schools as we bring the school spirit out in full force.”
25th Anniversary Hawk Festival
Rivergold Elementary School in Coarsegold is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year, and that milestone will be celebrated at the school’s Hawk Festival 5 - 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12.
Principal Bob Rose is inviting all former staff and students of the school to join in on the celebration.
“This is going to be a party you do not want to miss,” Rose said.
A 25th Anniversary video and picture show will take place in the multipurpose room along with a silent action. Anyone with old photos that can be shared for the video presentation are asked to contact the school.
Events and activities will include carnival games, dunk tank, cake walk, tri-tip sandwiches, inflatable giant slide, bungee run, rock wall, silent auction, and live music and entertainment.
Members of the Golden Chain Theatre will perform at 5 p.m., along with the YHS band (5:30 p.m.), Coarsegold Karate (6 p.m.), and Gymnastics by Diane (6:30 p.m.).
Details: Coarsegold Elementary School, (559) 658-7566.
Staff Report
