Community News - edition of May 4

Rain total hits 64 inches
The total amount of rainfall in Eastern Madera County, as of the end of April, is 64.10 inches according to the U.S. Forest Service, Bass Lake Ranger District office in North Fork.
The rain season runs from July 1 through June 30, and the average annual rain fall since 1903 is 32 inches.
Farmers markets
Those hunting for fresh produce and other local sundries will be happy to hear Farmers Markets are returning.
The 7th Annual Oakhurst Farmers Market begins 4-7 p.m., May 4, at True Value Homecenter on Highway 49, and will run every Thursday through September. The market will feature a large variety of produce, as well as baked goods, soaps, olive oils and vinegars, pickles, jams, jewelry and more.
Details: (559) 683-7117.
The Bass Lake Certified Farmers Market, sponsored by Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce, begins 4-7 p.m., May 17, at the Pines Village. This market will run every Wednesday through September, as weather, attendance and produce availability permit.
Returning vendors include Shasky Farms of LeGrand, Sunny Farms of Clovis, Hillerman Family Farms Honey, Jammin Jams and Bluebird Trail Farm (olive oil). Live music will be provided.
Details: www.goodoldaze.com.
Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
Sheriff Jay Varney will host Madera County’s 10th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at noon, May 9, at Courthouse Park in Madera.
Representatives from law enforcement agencies through the county will attend to honor fallen peace officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
Application deadline
This is a reminder that the application deadline for Sierra Art Trails 2017 is May 10. This is the first year the application process is online only.
Artists interested in participating must first create an account on OnlineJuriedShows.com, then fill out the application, submit five images of current work (created in the past 24 months) for jury consideration, and pay the $25 jury fee. Artists who are accepted must pay the $125 balance by June 1.
If you are having trouble with the application, assistance will be offered May 4-5. Jon Bock jonbock@sti.net and David Hoffman david@dhoffmanphotography.com will be available to answer questions or to demonstrate the process. Appointment needed.
Bass Lake Spring Clean May 20
May 20, starting at 9 a.m., is the annual Bass Lake Spring Clean event.
Recreation Point at Bass Lake is the gathering place for volunteer families, clubs, and community members to help clean up Bass Lake shores and surrounding roads and trails.
California Land Management, parent company of Sierra Recreation, provides garbage bags, gloves, water and free lunch with drinks to all volunteers.
Following lunch, prizes are drawn from tickets earned for each bag of garbage turned in. Retired school teacher Skip Bullock returns as the event’s host and MC.
Sierra Recreation, that operates the Bass Lake campgrounds, is a service partner of the U.S. Forest Service under a special use permit.
Details: (559) 642-3212, clmbasslake@sti.net.
Zen Movie Night
Bodhi Oak Zen Sangha will host a Zen Movie Night 7 p.m., May 12, at Bodhi Oak Zen Center in Oakhurst. The movie, Kundun, is Martin Scorsese’s 1997 biography of the Dalai Lama. Refreshments served. Suggested donation of $10.
Details: (559) 642-7470 or mamacneil@sti.net.
Book Sale
The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a $3 bag book sale, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., May 6, at the library. All proceeds benefit the library.
Details: (559) 683-7552.
Audubon Society
The Yosemite Area Audubon Society will feature noted artist, writer and field biologist Tim Manolis at its monthly program in Oakhurst, 7 p.m., May 11, at the New Community United Methodist Church.
His slide presentation - Dragonflies and Damselfies of the Central Sierra Nevada - will spotlight representative dragonflies and damselfies in a cross-section through the Yosemite region. Although donations are welcome, this is a free presentation open to the public.
Yosemite Conservancy resident naturalist Pete Devine will lead a field trip to Foresta in Yosemite on May 20. Meet at 7:45 a.m. at the conservancy offices in El Portal to carpool. Bring binoculars, field guides, water, lunch and snacks, and wear layered clothing and comfortable walking shoes. The conservancy will provide park entrance fee waivers.
Details: (209) 742-5579, or yosemiteaudubon.org.
