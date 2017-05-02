Man reported missing from Coarsegold

Keith Bendz, 45 of Coarsegold, has been missing since Monday, April 24, and family and friends have asked for help as the Madera County Sheriff’s Office searches for him.
Bendz was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on April 25. Sheriff’s Cmdr. Bill Ward described Bendz as white, 5-foot-9-inches tall, and around 165 pounds with a medium build and brown, short hair.
Bendz was last seen driving a 1998 white Dodge Dakota pickup truck, Ward said, with the license plate number 9125K1, no tailgate, and a few stickers reading “US Marines.” He added the sheriff’s office has no leads, but Bendz is described as enjoying the higher mountain country.
Dawn Bendz, his sister, said Keith frequents the Sierra Sky Ranch Road and Mammoth Pools areas. She said Bendz is likely on an obscure side road somewhere in the Mountain Area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (559) 658-2555 or (559) 675-7770.
