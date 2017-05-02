Mariposa’s Butterfly Festival, May 6-7

The annual Butterfly Festival in downtown Mariposa will take place May 6-7, and offers a wide variety of family-friendly activities.
On Friday, May 5, the Taste of Mariposa begins at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Attendees can purchase a $5 ticket for food sampling from area eateries. This is an adult-only event with a no-host bar. The Butterfly Hat Contest will be held during the evening. Pre-register at www.mariposabutterflyfestival.net, or register at the event from 5:30-6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in the categories of funny, dark, outrageous, creative, elegant, and dia de los muertos (Day of the Dead).
The 5K run begins at 8 a.m., May 6, at the courthouse, with arts and craft booths open at 9 a.m., at the Arts Park, and food booths at 10 a.m.
There will be live butterfly releases beginning at noon May 6-7, and a variety of musical entertainment.
Raffle items include overnight stays at the Majestic Yosemite Hotel and Tenaya Lodge.
