Local

May 02, 2017 10:33 AM

Mariposa’s Butterfly Festival, May 6-7

The annual Butterfly Festival in downtown Mariposa will take place May 6-7, and offers a wide variety of family-friendly activities.

On Friday, May 5, the Taste of Mariposa begins at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Attendees can purchase a $5 ticket for food sampling from area eateries. This is an adult-only event with a no-host bar. The Butterfly Hat Contest will be held during the evening. Pre-register at www.mariposabutterflyfestival.net, or register at the event from 5:30-6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in the categories of funny, dark, outrageous, creative, elegant, and dia de los muertos (Day of the Dead).

The 5K run begins at 8 a.m., May 6, at the courthouse, with arts and craft booths open at 9 a.m., at the Arts Park, and food booths at 10 a.m.

There will be live butterfly releases beginning at noon May 6-7, and a variety of musical entertainment.

Raffle items include overnight stays at the Majestic Yosemite Hotel and Tenaya Lodge.

Staff report

  Comments  

Videos

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:17

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods
Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding 0:53

Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos