Expect road delays on Highway 41

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced one-way traffic control will be in effect for several days over the next two weeks on Highway 41 in Madera County. Maintenance crews will be performing paving operations.
On May 1, 4, 9, 10, and 11, from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Highway 41 will be reduced to one-way traffic control from 1.5 miles north of Road 208 to 2.5 miles north of Road 208 (just south of the area commonly known as Rocky Cut). Delays of up to 20 minutes are possible, and depending on traffic volumes, delays may extend longer than 20 minutes.
Caltrans maintenance workers remind you to drive with extra care and allow additional travel time while traveling in the maintenance area. Be alert for Road Maintenance Personnel and slow for the cone zone.
California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be on site assisting with traffic control.
Motorists are expected to obey all traffic laws.
