Drug Take-Back Saturday at sheriff’s substation in Oakhurst

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), is hosting another Medication Take-Back event 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Oakhurst substation, 48267 Liberty Drive, adjacent to Station 12 Fire Station.
Sheriff Jay Varney wants to remind the public of the importance of proper disposal of medications that are no longer needed.
“Many prescription and over the counter medications include strong chemicals that should not be introduced into our landfills or sewers - this event provides a safe and no-cost way to safely dispose of unwanted medications,” Varney said.
Medications can also be taken to the sheriff’s office in Madera at 2725 Falcon Drive.
Collection day rules
* Controlled, non-controlled, and over the counter substances may be collected.
* This program protects the anonymity of all citizens who wish to dispose of their medications. No questions or requests for identification will be made to anyone dropping off unwanted, unused or expired medicines.
* Participants may dispose of medications in its original container or by removing the medication from original containers and disposing of it directly into the disposal box. If an original container is submitted, the individual is encouraged to remove any identifying information from the prescription label.
* All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers may be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The depositor should ensure that the cap is tightly sealed to prevent leakage.
* Intravenous solutions and syringes will not be accepted due to potential hazard posed by blood borne pathogens.
* Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers. If an individual attempts to surrender an illicit controlled substance, law enforcement personnel will handle such material as abandoned property in accordance with drug policies.
* Drugs are to be placed in designated drop boxes that will be set up.
* No hazardous materials or waste, firearms, or any items other than pharmaceuticals will be accepted or disposed of.
The substation also has a bin where medications can be disposed of Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed for lunch noon to 1 p.m.).
Madera County Sheriff’s Office
