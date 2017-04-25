Defensible space can save your place

Recent rains have been a welcome sight to drought parched California, but the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) firefighters are not letting their guard down.
Cal Fire’s Defensible Space Inspectors (DSI) will be visiting homes within the State Responsibility Area (SRA) to enforce the Defensible Space code, Public Resource Code (PRC) 4291.
It requires residents of California to provide and maintain a defensible space of 100 feet (minimum) around all structures. The DSI’s will be talking with residents and will be available to answer questions on how to keep their homes safe. Homeowners can substantially increase the chance of their home surviving a wildland fire by following these fire-safe practices:
☆ Maintain defensible space for a minimum of 100 feet or more around your structures by removing dead trees, brush, cutting grass and trimming trees 6-15 feet off the ground.
☆ Clean all needles and leaves from you roof, eaves, and rain gutters.
☆ Trimming tree limbs within 10 feet of your chimney and all dead limbs hanging over your house and/or garage.
☆ Make sure your address is clearly visible for easy identification in an emergency.
☆ Make sure driveway access to your home is clear of low hanging branches and cleared of flammable vegetation for 10 feet from the road edges.
While firefighters are busy performing fire prevention projects and training for this upcoming fire season, it’s critical that residents do their part to prepare for wildfires by maintaining their 100 foot clearance around their homes and property.
