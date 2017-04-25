As predicted, the Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis Club hit a milestone April 22, serving the 250,000th pancake during it’s Pancake Breakfast at the Oakhurst Community Center Pavilion to Lysje Van Dewal, 9, a student at Wasuma Elementary School in Ahwahnee.
Lysje attended the breakfast with her father, Matt. Club President Joe Cooper said it was fitting that the 250,000th pancake was served to a young student, as the Kiwanis Clubs’ primary emphasis has always been on serving the youth in the Mountain Area.
The Kiwanis Club sponsors both boy and girl Scout troops, provides scholarships to graduating seniors, donates bicycles to encourage good school attendance and awards about $10,000 in mini-grants to area schools each year. The club was chartered in September 1958, and the breakfast has been an ongoing fundraiser for the club for nearly 60 years.
Cooper estimates that proceeds from these breakfasts have enabled the club to provide close to $200,000 in donations for community and youth-related activities in Oakhurst and the surrounding communities. For being the lucky person to be served the 250,000th pancake, Van Dewal was presented with $40 plus colored frosted cupcakes by club President Joe Cooper.
Staff Report
