Yosemite announces May 1 reopening of Big Oak Flat Road

Big Oak Flat road will reopen to all vehicular traffic at 5 a.m. on Monday, May 1, officials from Yosemite National Park announced Tuesday.
Visitors entering the park via Highway 120 will once again be able to drive via Big Oak Flat road to Yosemite Valley.
Roadwork will still be underway when the road reopens. Visitors planning to drive over Big Oak Flat road should be prepared for one-lane traffic closures with waits up to 15 minutes. The road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for several days as crews finalize the repairs to the Big Oak Flat road.
“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the gateway communities and visitors for their support and understanding during the repair process,” stated Chip Jenkins, Acting Superintendent. “We would also like to thank the Federal Highway Administration and the contractors for their great work and support over the past couple of months. Also, we’d like to acknowledge and thank the many park employees who worked tirelessly to get the road open.”
Severe winter storms have given new life to an underground spring, causing saturated, heavy soils under the road to slide downhill. Over 200 feet of roadway was impacted. As a result of the slide, Big Oak Flat road from Crane Flat to Foresta Junction was unsafe for vehicular travel and closed for repairs since late February.
Park entrance fees will be charged at the Big Oak Flat entrance station beginning on Monday, May 1. Yosemite National Park had waived park entrance fees for visitors entering the park via the Big Oak Flat entrance gate while the road was closed.
The El Portal Road (Highway 140) and Wawona Road (Highway 41) are open and clear for all vehicular traffic to access Yosemite Valley and Wawona. Visitors traveling to and from Yosemite National Park are urged to drive with caution, follow posted speed limits, and be aware of rocks and debris on the roadway.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again.
NPS
