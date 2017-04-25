Celebration of life for Max Stauffer May 13

The celebration of life for Max Stauffer has been rescheduled, weather permitting, for 3 - 5:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad in Fish Camp.
The railroad grounds will open at 3 p.m. with the service beginning at 3:30 p.m..
Stella Pizelo will officiate the celebration of life.
Due to limited parking at the railroad, those attending are urged to carpool to Fish Camp.
In addition, Dee Ann Smith, owner of Discover Yosemite Tours, is providing a free shuttle bus that will depart the Sierra Star parking lot on Crane Valley Road (426) that day at 2:30 p.m.. The bus will return to Oakhurst, leaving the railroad at 5:30 p.m.. No reservation is required. The shuttle bus will be on a first come, first serve basis.
Stauffer, who was a longtime Mountain Area businessman, school trustee and tourism industry leader, passed away March 9 after a lengthy illness.
He served as director of the Mountain Area Ski School for 20 years, was one of the founders, past president and 30-year board member of the Yosemite Sierra Visitors Bureau, and a 22-year member of the Bass Lake Joint Union School District board of trustees.
A website has been created to give people information regarding the memorial, and also provides a place where family and friends can leave their thoughts and memories, especially if they’re unable to attend. it can be seen at www.maxmemorial.com.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst, P.O. Box 295, Oakhurst, 93644.
