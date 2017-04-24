Farmer’s market returns to Bass lake May 17

The Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that its Certified Farmer’s Market will open 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Pines Village.
The event has proven to be one of the most popular in the Mountain Area, officials said, and has been eagerly awaited.
Included as anchors of the event are Shasky Farms of LeGrand and Sunny Farms of Clovis. These are some of the most coveted farmer’s market vendors in the state and promise to deliver wonderful quality produce as they have in the past, officials said.
Also returning are Hillerman Family Farms Honey, Jammin Jams, and Bluebird Trail Farm. Live music will be provided.
The farmer’s market will be held each Wednesday at Pines Village from 4-7 p.m., continuing through September as weather, attendance, and product availability permit.
