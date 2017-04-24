Public comments welcomed on Bridalveil Fall project in Yosemite

Yosemite National Park announced Monday that the public scoping comment period for the Bridalveil Fall Rehabilitation Project Environmental Assessment will be open from April 26 - May 26.
The purpose of the Bridalveil Fall Area Rehabilitation Project is to:
☆ Improve visitor services at the base of the waterfall, including restroom facilities
☆ Improve accessibility for all
☆ Protect natural and cultural resources in the area
☆ Reduce crowding on the trails and the viewing platform
☆ Improve safety and reduce vehicular/pedestrian conflicts
☆ Improve interpretation and wayfinding
The project will implement actions prescribed in the Merced Wild and Scenic River Comprehensive Management Plan (NPS 2014).
During this public scoping period, we want to hear your ideas, concerns, potential issues, and topics to consider as the park moves through the environmental assessment process. The park will offer a public scoping meeting in Yosemite Valley on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. This meeting will be in the Valley Auditorium from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm, with a presentation by park staff. This meeting provides members of the public an opportunity to speak with the project team and to learn more.
Please share your written comments by May 26, 2017 via one of the following methods:
☆ Online through the Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/bridalveil.
☆ Mail comments to: Superintendent, Yosemite National Park, Attn: Bridalveil Fall Rehabilitation Project, P.O. Box 577, Yosemite, CA, 95389.
For more information about the project, visit https://www.nps.gov/yose/getinvolved/planning.htm.
