North Fork Fire Department BBQ Saturday

The North Fork Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is encouraging the Mountain Area to attend its Annual Tri-Tip BBQ Saturday, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., at North Fork Elementary School’s Kennedy Hall.
Skylife and CHP helicopters, the sheriff’s K-9 team, and members of the sheriff’s Search & Rescue team will be at the event, as well as wildland firefighting equipment.
In addition to the meal, a large selection of merchandise will be raffled and offered in a silent auction.
Tickets coast $10 at the door, $8 for seniors and $5 for children under 10.
All proceeds received from the event will go toward supporting the fire station and firefighters.
Past proceeds have provided for external microphones, chest packs, hose testing equipment with a mobile rack, chairs, tables, storage racks and storage cabinets for training and meeting purposes.
North Fork Fire Company 11 is a dedicated group of trained firefighters and emergency personnel who are on call 24/7/365. The County of Madera provides the necessary vehicles and basic needs, but the continuing reality is that Company 11 must rely on public support and contributions to effectively function.
The North Fork Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is a nonprofit charitable organization and all donations are tax deductible.
This event is the only major fundraiser of the year for the department.
Details: Linda Gott-Maddox, (559) 877-4458, Sandy Chaille, (559) 877-7796.
Staff Report
