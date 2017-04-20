First 5 to host Superhero Carnival April 28

The Oakhurst First 5 office, adjacent to the Sierra Star office on Crane Valley Road (426), will host a Children’s Superhero Carnival 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 28.
Families and children will participate in games and activities, such as superhero bean bag toss, superhero mask crafts, superhero can knock down, superhero obstacle course, along with face painting, live entertainment and raffle prizes.
The first 100 children under 5 years old will receive free giveaways.
In addition, local agencies will be provide information and giveaways to parents.
The carnival is part of Week of the Young Child, with Madera County First 5 honoring young children and all those who make a difference in the children’s lives.
April 24 - 28 is the National Week of the Young Child. According kidsdata.org, there are almost 14,000 children under the age of 5 years old in Madera County.
These first five years are a crucial stage for development – a time when young children should receive high-quality early learning experiences which can lay the foundation for success in school and beyond.
“The Week of the Young Child is a time to recognize that children’s success are our responsibilities, and to commit ourselves to ensuring that all children will experience a supportive, nurturing and loving environment for optimal development,” said Chinayera Black-Hardaman, executive director of First 5 Madera County. “In return, they will build a better community and future for them and for everyone. All young children need and deserve high-quality early learning experiences that will prepare them for school and for life. Madera County has a great opportunity to do its part to help young children. Week of the Young Child is a time for Madera County to recognize that the early years are learning years for all young children and a time to uplift parents as a child’s first teacher and uplift them.”
First 5 Madera County is committed to improving the lives of children and families throughout Madera County. The centers in Oakhurst, Madera and Chowchilla provide a variety of stimulating learning activities that infant/toddlers, preschoolers and their families can do together.
Research shows that a child’s brain develops most dramatically in the first five years of life and what parents and caregivers do during these years to support their child’s growth will have a meaningful impact throughout life. Based on this research, California voters passed Proposition 10 in 1998, adding a 50 cents-per-pack tax on cigarettes to support programs for expectant parents and children ages 0-5. First 5 Madera County distributes approximately $2 million a year in Prop 10 revenues to programs and services that meet local needs.
Details: First 5 Madera County, (559) 661-5155, www.first5madera.net.
