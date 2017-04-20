Cal Fire: ‘Defensible space can save your place’ as home inspections begin

Recent rains have been a welcome sight to a drought-parched California, but Cal Fire firefighters aren’t letting their guard down.
Defensible Space Inspectors (DSI) will be visiting homes within the State Responsibility Area (SRA), including the Mountain Area, to enforce defensible space codes. It requires residents to provide and maintain a defensible space of 100 feet, minimum, around all structures.
DSI’s will be talking with residents and are available to answer questions on keeping homes safe. Cal Fire strongly suggests homeowners follow these fire-safe practices to substantially increase the chance of their home surviving wildfires:
☆ Maintain a defensible space of 100 feet minimum, or more, around structures by removing dead trees, brush, cutting grass, and trimming trees 6-15 feet off the ground.
☆ Clean all needles and leaves from your roof, eaves, and rain gutters.
☆ Trim tree limbs within 10 feet of your chimney and all dead limbs hanging over your house and/or your garage.
☆ Make sure your address is clearly visible for easy identification in emergencies.
☆ Make sure driveway access to your home is clear of low-hanging branches, and cleared of flammable vegetation 10 feet from road edges.
Firefighters will be busy performing fire prevention projects and training for the upcoming fire season, but Cal Fire wishes to remind residents to do their part by maintaining a defensible space, and help make it a safer fire season for all.
Cal Fire
Comments