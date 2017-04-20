Roadwork delays will last until next week on Highway 41 in Oakhurst

Drivers on Highway 41 through Oakhurst should expect brief delays of around five to 10 minutes during daylight hours until next week, Cal Trans staff said, as crews began work Thursday to repair a large bump in the road caused by a sinking manhole cover.
Public Information Officer Cory Burkarth said barring any unforeseen problems the work, on a short stretch of road in the area of Highway 41 and Teddy Bear Lane, should last from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays until Tuesday, April 25. One-way traffic controls are in place.
Burkarth said as part of the project, workers are putting in a new pipe, pulling out the old manhole, then filling in the area with sandstone and cement.
Because the area is near the historic location of a large American Indian site, Burkarth said representatives from the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians and the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians were on hand to monitor the work for any potential disruptions.
All businesses near the roadwork, such as the Good Ol Things and 41 Trading Post gift shops, remain open for customers.
Drivers are asked to slow for the cone zone, and be patient as crews work to complete the project.
