Kiwanis nearing 250,000 pancakes

When you do something long enough your bound to hit some milestones. That’s the case with the Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis Club - If the club’s calculations are accurate, the 250,000th pancake will be served at the Oakhurst Community Center Pavilion this Sunday.
The club was chartered in September 1958, becoming the first service organization in the Oakhurst area. Shortly thereafter, as a means to raise funds for charitable activities such as college scholarships and other youth-related activities, the club held its first pancake breakfast. That breakfast was so successful the club decided to make their breakfast a regular community event.
Breakfasts were scheduled six times per year and the breakfast drew large crowds from the Mountain Area turned out for the hearty breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham and coffee.
Recently Joe Cooper, current club president, and other club members did some research and came up with what they believe to be accurate estimates of food items served over nearly 60 years. In addition to the pancakes, the club has scrambled nearly 190,000 eggs, fried 20,000 pounds of sausage and ham, and provided 18,750 gallons of coffee.
Cooper and other club members were somewhat astounded by the results and thought it noteworthy that the club was approaching the quarter-million mark on pancakes
Cooper estimates that proceeds from these breakfasts have enabled the club to provide close to $200,000 in donations for community and youth-related activities in the Oakhurst and surrounding communities.
“Our next Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 - 11 a.m. April 23, and it is expected we will hit the pancake quarter-million mark on that day,” Cooper said. “Club members will be keeping close track on pancakes served and will be making a special award presentation when that 250,000th pancake is served. We urge the entire community to turn out for this special occasion.”
The club served pancakes at last Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt at the Oakhurst Community Park which helped the club draw closer to the 250,000 milestone.
The cost of Sunday’s breakfast is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children 5 to 12 years-old.
Staff Report
Comments