Cal Fire launches Ready for Wildfire app

Cal Fire has launched a new app that will provide Apple and Android users with resources needed to prepare their homes, and their families, in the event a blaze should take place.
Called Ready for Wildfire, the app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching for “Cal Fire” or “Ready for Wildfire” in the search bar.
“One of the many benefits of our new Ready for Wildfire app is the timely and accurate information it provides to residents about a wildfire in their area,” said Chief Ken Pimlott, Cal Fire Director and California’s state forester. “I am excited about this new valuable tool that will provide early alerts to the public to help ensure their safety.”
The app contains current information on wildfires throughout California on an interactive map, as well as videos, fire-related news and incident reports.
Through May 21 this year, users can enter the Ready for Wildfire Sweepstakes for a chance to win $10,000 when they download or update the app. The winner will be able to purchase home-hardening materials to prepare their residents against wildfire and flying embers. The sweepstakes is sponsored and funded by iHeartMedia in partnership with the Ready for Wildfire campaign.
Details: www.ReadyForWildfire.org, www.fire.ca.gov.
Staff report
Comments