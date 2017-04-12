Highway 49 closed Wednesday as logging truck reportedly strikes power lines

Highway 49 was closed temporarily in Ahwahnee Wednesday after a logging truck struck power lines near the volunteer fire station north of Road 600 around 12:20 p.m., throwing live wires across the road. It was the third time in a week authorities were forced to close the highway due to logging trucks.
No injuries were reported, and the roadway was reopened around 1 p.m.
On April 10, a truck barreled off the highway near Ahwahnee Hills Regional Park, forcing one-lane traffic controls for more than a day.
On April 5, a truck crashed into an embankment near Harmony Lane when a cable snapped, and its load began to topple the vehicle.
In all three crashes, full closures of Highway 49 were required.
