Spills, thrills, and days of fun as Gold Rush Days, Coarsegold Rodeo arrive May 5

Two events in Coarsegold early next month will provide enough entertainment for potentially historic crowds, as the inaugural Gold Rush Days and annual Coarsegold Rodeo will offer up excitement May 5 - 7.
Earlier this year, the Coarsegold Rodeo Association (CRA) announced it would be unable to produce the rodeo - in its 64th year - and wanted to focus on a new venue to raise money to benefit the youth of Eastern Madera County.
Thus came Gold Rush Days, which will have everything from an 11-piece inflatable obstacle course to a rock wall, booths, vendors, and free concerts by Wild Hare and Sierra Rider.
“Our nonprofit consistently grants over $9,000 locally every year to local kids, classrooms, and booster clubs,” said Lloyd Green, CRA president. “Gold Rush Days will help us continue raising money and making these donations so we can see our kids live and thrive in the Mountain Area.”
Friday, May 5, will be Heritage Education Day from 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., including presentations by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife on “Keeping Wildlife Wild,” and by U.S. Forest Service ecologists about plants and animals in the Sierra Nevada.
Throughout the weekend, the extreme inflatables course will be set up, as well as a special Saturday event from 10 a.m. to noon for Patti Law, owner of the Patti Law School of Dance.
CRA organizers said everyone should bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy that performance, as well as the entirety of the inaugural Gold Rush Days.
Wild Hare, a band that plays a mix of rock to blues, will take the stage from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday. Country band Sierra Rider will play from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday. Vendors and the inflatable course will be available every day, with hours Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
For a full schedule of events and details, see coarsegoldgoldrushdays.com, email coarsegoldgoldrushdays@gmail.com, or call Anita Johnson at (559) 760-6848.
Coarsegold Rodeo
After the CRA announced it would no longer produce the Coarsegold Rodeo, the Tweed family, owners of the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds, stepped in and said the event would continue for its 64th year.
The event’s schedule also goes from May 5 - 7, all at the rodeo grounds. On Friday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., the rodeo will host its own Heritage Day, the 25th consecutive year one has been held at the rodeo grounds. Activities will include hay rides, interactive booths, and roping and riding demonstrations.
On Saturday, an Exceptional Kids Rodeo, for children with disabilities, will begin at 10 a.m. At 3 p.m. the gates open for Coarsegold Rodeo events, with the always popular kids mutton busting at 5 p.m., and the grand entry and rodeo at 6 p.m. A dance will follow from 8 - 11 p.m.
On Sunday, the Cowboy Church and Breakfast will start at 9 a.m., with gates opening at 11:30 p.m. followed by the crowning of Coarsegold Royalty at noon, more mutton busting at 12:30 p.m., and the grand entry and rodeo events at at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger.
Michael Steen, of Graydon Kennels, will be Grand Marshal for the event.
For a full schedule of events and details, see cgrodeogrounds.com.
Details: Coarsegold rodeo organizer Chloe Ferguson, (559) 676-7864, 1996chloemaeferguson@gmail.com. Vendor questions, Jill Satterfield, (559) 760-5581, jsat1@gmail.com. Rodeo grounds owner Kevin Tweed, (559) 285-3344, kevin@pavilionp.com.
