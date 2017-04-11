Badgers fall to Kerman 7-6

Despite a late rally in the final two innings, the Yosemite High softball team (5-10, 0-2 North Sequoia League) was defeated by Kerman (7-8, 2-0 NSL) 7-6 last week at home.
Playing in windy, sometimes rainy conditions, the Lions found their stride early against Badger starting pitcher Rive Prater, a freshman who allowed five hits and five runs in the first two innings before she settled her nerves.
Coming into the seventh inning during the Thursday, April 6 game, Yosemite was behind 7-2, but the Badger bats came alive on a flurry of scoring strikes.
Prater led off with a single, followed by singles from sophomore Angelina McBride and senior Chloe Pieper-Wasem, who also notched an RBI. Junior Kylie Seals reached base on an error, and sophomore Kelsie Wasem knocked in another run with a single. Caitlin Burns, a junior, then singled for a run, followed by a walk for sophomore Tori Arredondo.
However, with the bases loaded, and the winning run on second, the Lions shut down the Badger hitters and ended the game on a strikeout.
“Unfortunately we didn’t come through,” Head Coach David Maynez said. “But I would say it was a big improvement. We just have to learn to finish games. We’re keeping the scores closer more often, so I think we’re doing better. It’s a small step, not where I’d like to be, but we’re getting there.”
Against Kerman last season, the Badgers were defeated 20-0, and 12-0.
On the road against Liberty-Madera Ranchos (3-12, 1-0 NSL) on April 4, the Badgers lost 12-0.
Liberty scored eight runs in the first inning on four hits allowed by McBride on the mound, a walk, and five errors by Yosemite. That was followed up with a grand slam home run by Arianna Guzman in the third inning to notch four more runs for the Hawks.
The Badgers will rest this week for Spring Break, and return on Wednesday, April 19, playing away against Sierra High School (10-1, 1-0 NSL). They will stay on the road and face Chowchilla (10-6, 1-1 NSL) Friday, April 21.
Maynez said he was excited for those games.
“I think we’re getting to the point where we’re able to compete,” Maynez said. “I can see it within the girls, so I’m looking forward to league play when we come back from break.”
Baseball looks for NSL win
Last week, the Yosemite baseball team (7-8, 0-7 NSL) lost to Liberty-Madera Ranchos (11-5, 7-0 NSL) twice, but also earned a win over McLane (5-13, 0-2 North Yosemite League).
The Badgers lost to the Hawks 4-0 April 3, and 5-3 April 6. They bested the Highlanders April 10.
This week, the team competed in the Selma Greater Kiwanis Tournament. They will return to league play against Sierra High School (8-6, 3-4 NSL) on April 18.
Comments