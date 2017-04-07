Wood cutting permits available

The Sierra National Forest resumed selling Personal Use Wood Cutting Permits for the April 1 through Nov. 30 period. The North Fork office began selling permits on April 3.
All permits will be valid only for the Sierra National Forest lands and do not include private property. The forest will be offering a four cord permit to the public for $20, with a maximum purchase limit of 12 cords per household.
Prices for firewood will remain at the 2016 price this season, to encourage the public to assist the Forest Service in decreasing the increased fuel load created by the unprecedented tree mortality.
A permit must be in the possession of individuals removing forest firewood, and load receipts must be attached to the load before leaving the wood-cutting site. Removing any timber, tree, or other forest product, is prohibited by 36 CFR 261.6 (h) except as authorized by special use authorization, timber sale contract, federal law, or regulation.
Although the Personal Use Fuelwood season began April 1, due to this past winter’s storms, those Forest Service roads that sustained significant damage will remain closed until repairs can be completed. Most roads are scheduled to be opened April 15, but may remain temporarily closed until drier conditions render them passable.
Early season woodcutters are reminded to contact the Bass Lake Ranger District in North Fork, (559) 877-2218; or go online to fs.usda.gov/sierra to find out about wood cutting regulations, road closures and current road conditions, prior to traveling to the forest to cut firewood.
Sierra National Forest
