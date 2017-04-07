Annual Iris Show Saturday

The Yosemite Iris Society is proud to announce it will host the 5th Annual Iris Show of the American Iris Society from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Coarsegold Elementary School.
Judges from the National American Iris Society will choose from over 100 entries of the beautiful plant, entered by Mountain Area youth and the public.
Some 135 students from Coarsegold Elementary are youth members of the American Iris Society, with two gardens on campus under the mentor of Carolyn Hoover and fourth grade teacher Victoria Glines.
Among those students are Amberlee Pick, a 13-year-old honor student from Coarsegold Elementary. Pick has grown and displayed irises since she was 8 years old, according to her mentor, Carolyn Hoover.
During that time, Pick has received numerous awards, including four for best in show and 13 for first place.
Pick has approximately 150 irises at home, Hoover said, and she plans on hybridizing her own creations.
For her work, Pick was chosen by the Iris Society to receive this year’s Clark Cosgrove Award, and will be given the honor at the National Iris Convention in Des Moines, Iowa next month.
The public is invited to enter their own irises before 9:45 a.m. the day of the show. There will be a $50 cash prize for the one chosen best in show, with various awards and prizes also available in youth and adult divisions.
Mountain Area residents are also invited to come see all the irises on display.
Details: Carolyn Hoover, (559) 760-5638, yischoover@gmail.com.
Staff report
Comments