Taxpayers respond to massive $52 billion, dark of night, attack on California drivers

In response to the Legislature’s late evening (April 6) passage of Senate Bill 1, increasing gas and car taxes, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association President Jon Coupal issued the following statement:
“Increasing the gas tax by 43% and raising the car tax is another blow to already struggling working Californians. This is money that will come out of the budgets of families who can least afford it. Sacramento has lost its way. Clearly the arrogant politicians would prefer to spend nearly $100 billion on a bullet train than fix the roads, unless they are paid an additional “bribe” in the form of a $52 billion tax increase.”
To sign a petition to stop the taxing of Californians, click here goo.gl/ChRYgU.
