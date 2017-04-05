Storm watch issued as rain, snow arrive Thursday

A weather system will hit the Mountain Area Thursday and last until Saturday, bringing as much as three inches of rain, and several feet of snow to Oakhurst and surrounding locations, National Weather Serice meteorologist Brian Ochs said.
The system, which arrives Thursady morning and begins most of its downpour that evening, forced issuance of a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada above 7,500 feet elevation from Yosemite to Kern County.
Between two to three feet of snow is possible at higher elevations, Ochs said, while most areas below that will receive up to three inches of rain.
Showers will last all day Friday, Ochs said, with off-and-on rainfall Saturday as temperatures cool down. Snow may be possible around 5,000 feet elevation Saturday morning, he added.
Temperatures in Oakhurst and surrounding towns will be in the mid 60s as a high Thursday, then drop into the low 50s Friday and Saturday, with low temperatures possible below 30 degrees.
For updated forecasts, click here.
For the Winter Storm Watch and information from the National Weather Service, click here.
Comments