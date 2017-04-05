Wilson named 2017 Woman of the Year

For her work in the Bass Lake community and Mountain Area, Theresa Wilson was recently selected as 2017 Woman of the Year for the State Assembly 5th District by Assemblyman Frank Bigelow.
“I was humbled,” said Wilson, director of Bass Lake’s Chamber of Commerce and Homeowner’s Association. “I was surprised, I didn’t even know this would happen and when (Bigelow) called me, I was very surprised.”
Wilson, who also serves as State President of the Women’s Council of Realtors and volunteer coordinator of the Bass Lake Yosemite Triathlon, said she follows the motto of “to get, to give.”
“It’s always nice to have the recognition,” Wilson said. “But I do what I do because I think it’s important to give back. It’s important for me to give back not only to the community, but the industry that has really been so successful for me ... This is what’s in my heart, and it’s my passion, and it’s my responsibility to give back to the community and to so many people who’ve done so much for me.”
Wilson received a special resolution signed by Bigelow at the State Capital.
Bigelow is Assemblyman for the 5th District, which includes parts of Madera, Mariposa, Tuolomne, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Placer, and Mono counties.
Staff report
