Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Oakhurst May 2

The Valley’s finest in law enforcement and emergency services are gearing up for the 16th Annual North Valley Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, held in the Old Mill Village Shopping Center in Oakhurst from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
Donors are encouraged to make a donation in support of their favorite group such as CHP, Cal Fire, the Sheriff’s Office, or others. They will receive a commemorative T-shirt and donor reward coupons for their donation.
The Old Mill Village Shopping Center is located at 40050 Highway 49 in Oakhurst.
Details: Darla Silvera at the Central California Blood Center, (559) 288-6319.
Staff report
