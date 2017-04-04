Max Stauffer celebration of life canceled
The celebration of life for Max Stauffer, scheduled for this Saturday, April 8, at the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad in Fish Camp, has been canceled due to the predicted inclement weather. No new date has been decided upon at this time.
A website has been created to provide a place where family and friends can leave their thoughts and memories.The web address is www.maxmemorial.com.
For a story on Staufffer’s life and contributions to the Mountain Area, click here.
