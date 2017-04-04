Coarsegold man dies in tractor crash

A Coarsegold man died Tuesday after he was rolled over by a tractor in the 31000 block of Road 400, Madera County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Tyson Pogue confirmed by phone.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. Helicopter medics, in SkyLife One, remained overhead for a time but were called off when the man was located.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Pogue said no further details were available, such as the man’s name and age.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This story will be updated when more information is released.
Staff report
